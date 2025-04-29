5 Indian states with highest female alcohol consumers

Arunachal Pradesh leads the nation with 24.2% in female alcohol consumption, reflecting cultural practices where alcohol is often consumed during social and religious events.
Image Source : Social
Sikkim ranks second, with 16.2% of women consuming alcohol, influenced by local traditions and social norms.
Image Source : Social
Assam sees a notable percentage of women consuming alcohol, as 7.3%, attributed to tribal customs and the state's alcohol-friendly policies.
Image Source : Social
Telangana has experienced a rise in female alcohol consumption of 6.7%, with rural areas showing higher percentages, possibly due to increased availability and social acceptance.
Image Source : Social
In Jharkhand, the prevalence of female alcohol consumption, at 6.1%, is notable, influenced by tribal traditions and social dynamics.
Image Source : Social
Next : Round or Long: Which bottle gourd is healthier?