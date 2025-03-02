5 Indian dishes that taste better next day

Biryani: The spices and flavours in biryani deepen overnight, making it even more aromatic and delicious the next day.
Dal Tadka: The lentils absorb the spices over time, enhancing the flavour and giving it a rich, savory taste.
Pulao: Similar to biryani, pulao gets even better as the rice soaks up the spices and aromas, creating a more harmonious dish.
Kadhi Pakora: The fried pakoras soften and absorb the tangy kadhi, resulting in a perfect balance of flavors after a day of resting.
Vegetable Stew: The mix of vegetables and spices melds together overnight, making the stew more flavorful and hearty the next day.
