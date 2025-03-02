 5 Indian dishes that taste better next day

5 Indian dishes that taste better next day

Image Source : Social

Biryani: The spices and flavours in biryani deepen overnight, making it even more aromatic and delicious the next day.

Image Source : Social

Dal Tadka: The lentils absorb the spices over time, enhancing the flavour and giving it a rich, savory taste.

Image Source : Social

Pulao: Similar to biryani, pulao gets even better as the rice soaks up the spices and aromas, creating a more harmonious dish.

Image Source : Social

Kadhi Pakora: The fried pakoras soften and absorb the tangy kadhi, resulting in a perfect balance of flavors after a day of resting.

Image Source : Social

Vegetable Stew: The mix of vegetables and spices melds together overnight, making the stew more flavorful and hearty the next day.

Image Source : Social

Next : 5 ways to burn belly fat without gym

Click to read more..