5 Indian dinner foods that secretly cause weight gain

Paneer Butter Masala: Rich in calories and fats due to the heavy cream and butter, this creamy dish can add extra inches if consumed regularly.
Chole Bhature: This deep-fried bread paired with spicy chickpeas is a high-calorie meal that’s tasty but can contribute to weight gain when consumed frequently.
Naan: While soft and delicious, naan is made with refined flour and often buttered, which increases its calorie count significantly.
Biryani: The combination of fried rice, oil, and meat makes biryani calorie-dense, and frequent consumption can lead to weight gain.
Parathas: These flatbreads are often made with refined flour and cooked with a lot of oil or ghee, making them high in calories and carbohydrates.
