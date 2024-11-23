5 Indian breakfast dishes loved across the world

Masala Dosa: A crispy rice and lentil crepe filled with spicy potato masala, often served with coconut chutney and sambar.
Image Source : Social
Idli: Soft, steamed rice cakes paired with tangy sambar and coconut chutney, perfect for a light yet filling breakfast.
Image Source : Social
Aloo Paratha: A stuffed flatbread filled with spiced mashed potatoes, served with yogurt, pickle, or a dollop of butter.
Image Source : Social
Poha: A quick and healthy flattened rice dish cooked with onions, peanuts, curry leaves, and a squeeze of lemon.
Image Source : Social
Upma: A savoury semolina porridge, flavored with spices, veggies, and garnished with fresh coriander and a splash of lime.
Image Source : Social
Next : 5 natural wonders near Delhi to escape air pollution