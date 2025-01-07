5 Indian breads in top World rankings

Naan: A soft, leavened flatbread, often cooked in a tandoor, Naan is a favorite accompaniment to curries and has gained immense popularity internationally.
Paratha: This flaky, layered bread is either plain or stuffed with spiced fillings like potatoes, paneer, or lentils, making it a global comfort food icon.
Roti: Simple yet versatile, Roti is an unleavened whole wheat bread that pairs well with almost every Indian dish and is celebrated for its healthiness.
Puri: These deep-fried, puffed delights are perfect for festive meals, often served with halwa or spicy curries.
Bhatura: A fluffy, deep-fried bread, often enjoyed with spicy chickpea curry (chole), Bhatura has become a beloved indulgence worldwide.
