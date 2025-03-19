5 household chores that can help with weight loss

Vacuuming and Mopping: These chores require physical effort and can help burn calories. Vacuuming can burn up to 120 calories per hour, while mopping can burn up to 150 calories per hour.
Image Source : Canva
Gardening: Gardening is a physically demanding activity that can help burn calories and improve overall fitness. Tasks like digging, raking and carrying heavy loads can burn up to 200-300 calories per hour.
Image Source : Canva
Laundry: Doing laundry can be a physically demanding task, especially when it involves carrying heavy baskets or hanging clothes outside. Laundry can burn up to 100-150 calories per hour.
Image Source : Canva
Mowing the Lawn: Mowing the lawn is a physically demanding task that can help burn calories and improve overall fitness. This task involves pushing or riding a lawn mower, which can burn up to 200-300 calories per hour.
Image Source : Canva
Dusting and Polishing: Dusting and polishing requires physical effort and can help burn calories. These tasks involve stretching, bending and lifting, which can burn up to 100-120 calories per hour.
Image Source : Canva
Next : 5 foods that help to keep your body cool during summer