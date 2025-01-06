5 homemade soups to boost immunity amid HMPV

Turmeric Ginger Soup: Packed with anti-inflammatory properties, turmeric, and ginger are excellent for soothing the respiratory system and boosting immunity. Add carrots, onions, and coconut milk for a creamy texture.
Tomato Basil Soup: Rich in vitamin C and antioxidants, tomatoes paired with fresh basil provide a comforting soup that combats free radicals effectively.
Chicken Vegetable Soup: A classic immune booster, this soup combines protein-packed chicken with immunity-boosting veggies like carrots, celery, and garlic for a hearty, nourishing meal.
Garlic Mushroom Broth: Garlic enhances immune response, while mushrooms are rich in antioxidants. This light, flavorful broth is ideal for fighting infections.
Lentil Spinach Soup: High in protein and iron, lentils combined with spinach and spices like cumin help strengthen immunity and maintain energy levels.
