5 homemade face scrubs for glowing skin

Sugar and Honey Scrub: Mix 2 tbsp of sugar with 1 tbsp of honey. Gently scrub in circular motions for a natural glow and smooth texture.
Turmeric and Gram Flour Scrub: Mix 1 tbsp of gram flour with a pinch of turmeric and water. This scrub fights pigmentation and gives your skin a radiant glow.
Coffee and Coconut Oil Scrub: Mix 1 tbsp of ground coffee with 1 tbsp of coconut oil. The coffee exfoliates, while coconut oil hydrates for a refreshed look.
Lemon and Sugar Scrub: Blend 1 tbsp of sugar with a few drops of lemon juice. This scrub brightens and evens out skin tone, perfect for dull skin.
Oatmeal and Yogurt Scrub: Combine 2 tbsp of oatmeal with 1 tbsp of yogurt. This scrub exfoliates and nourishes the skin, leaving it soft and bright.
