5 high-protein vegetarian rice bowls for weight loss

Quinoa & Black Bean Rice Bowl: Combine quinoa, brown rice, black beans, and a handful of spinach. Top with avocado and a drizzle of lime juice for a balanced, high-protein meal.
Chickpea & Tofu Stir-fry Bowl: Stir-fry chickpeas, tofu, and your favourite veggies in olive oil. Serve over brown rice and sprinkle with sesame seeds for extra crunch.
Lentil & Sweet Potato Rice Bowl: Roasted sweet potatoes, cooked lentils, and kale over a bed of brown rice. Add tahini sauce for a creamy finish and extra protein.
Edamame & Cabbage Rice Bowl: Toss edamame, shredded cabbage, and carrots in a sesame soy dressing. Serve on a bed of rice with a sprinkle of pumpkin seeds for added texture.
Greek Yogurt & Veggie Rice Bowl: Top your rice with sautéed veggies, a scoop of Greek yogurt, and a sprinkle of chia seeds. The yogurt boosts protein while keeping the meal light.
