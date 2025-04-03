 5 high-protein vegetarian alternatives other than paneer

Tofu: A versatile soy-based protein that can be grilled, stir-fried, or blended into smoothies.

Tempeh: Fermented soybeans packed with protein, perfect for sandwiches, salads, or stir-fries.

Lentils: Rich in protein and fiber, they’re ideal for soups, stews, or veggie patties.

Chickpeas: Great for making hummus, adding to curries, or tossing in salads.

Quinoa: A complete protein that can be used in place of rice or as a base for grain bowls.

