5 high-protein vegetarian alternatives other than paneer

Tofu: A versatile soy-based protein that can be grilled, stir-fried, or blended into smoothies.
Image Source : Social
Tempeh: Fermented soybeans packed with protein, perfect for sandwiches, salads, or stir-fries.
Image Source : Social
Lentils: Rich in protein and fiber, they’re ideal for soups, stews, or veggie patties.
Image Source : Social
Chickpeas: Great for making hummus, adding to curries, or tossing in salads.
Image Source : Social
Quinoa: A complete protein that can be used in place of rice or as a base for grain bowls.
Image Source : Social
Next : Treadmill vs Exercise Bike: Which cardio machine is better for weight loss?