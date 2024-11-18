5 high-protein breakfast dishes without eggs

Moong Dal Chilla: Thin, savory pancakes made from moong dal (split green gram), packed with plant-based protein.
Masala Daliya: Cracked wheat cooked with veggies and spices, offering a nutritious, protein-rich start to the day.
Paneer Paratha: Whole wheat flatbread stuffed with paneer (cottage cheese), a delicious protein boost.
Sprouted Moong Salad: Tossed with spices and lemon, sprouted green gram is a refreshing, high-protein option.
Besan Cheela: Made from gram flour, this protein-rich pancake is quick, flavorful, and filling.
