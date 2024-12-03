5 hidden gems in Manali every traveller must visit

Naggar Castle: A historic gem offering stunning views of the Himalayas and a peek into traditional Kullu architecture.
Jogini Waterfall: A serene, less-visited waterfall that requires a peaceful trek, perfect for nature lovers.
Great Himalayan National Park: A UNESCO World Heritage site full of wildlife, lush greenery, and trekking trails for an adventurous escape.
Rasol Village: A quaint village untouched by commercial tourism, offering panoramic views of the surrounding mountains.
Bhrigu Lake: A high-altitude alpine lake, often overlooked by tourists, offering a pristine, mystical atmosphere.
