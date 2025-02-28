 5 helpful tips to pick the perfect red and sweet watermelon

First, look for a symmetrical watermelon with a smooth and firm rind. This indicates that the fruit has ripened evenly and is not overripe.

Second, check the yellow spot on the bottom of the watermelon, known as the "field spot." A darker and larger spot indicates that the fruit has been left to ripen longer on the vine, resulting in a sweeter taste.

Third, give the watermelon a knock and listen for a deep, hollow sound. This indicates that the fruit is full of juice and ripe.

Fourth, choose a smaller-sized watermelon as they tend to have a higher concentration of sugar compared to larger ones.

Lastly, opt for a watermelon with black seeds as they are a sign of a fully matured fruit.

