5 hearty, protein-rich Soups to sip in winter

Dal Shorba: A nourishing soup made with toor dal (split pigeon peas), flavoured with garlic, ginger, and a hint of lemon. It’s light yet protein-packed.
Chicken Mulligatawny Soup: A comforting blend of lentils, chicken, and spices like turmeric and curry leaves, making it a winter favourite.
Sprouted Moong Soup: High in protein, this soup combines sprouted green gram, ginger, and a splash of lime for a healthy and energizing treat.
Chicken and Lentil Soup: A cozy blend of tender chicken, red lentils, and warming spices like cumin and turmeric. Packed with protein and fiber.
Spiced Chickpea and Spinach Soup: Chickpeas are protein powerhouses, and spinach boosts iron in this lightly spiced, vibrant dish.
