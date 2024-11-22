 5 healthy winter snacks to relish with your tea

5 healthy winter snacks to relish with your tea

Roasted Makhanas (Fox Nuts): Lightly roasted with ghee and sprinkled with black salt and pepper, makhanas are crunchy, filling, and packed with nutrients.

Steamed Moong Dal Chilla: A protein-rich snack, these savory pancakes are made with moong dal batter and can be enjoyed plain or with a dollop of chutney.

Bajra (Pearl Millet) Crackers: Crispy and wholesome, bajra crackers are rich in fiber and pair wonderfully with a hot cup of masala chai.

Spiced Sweet Potato Fries: Baked or air-fried, these fries seasoned with cumin and chili flakes are delicious and guilt-free.

Mixed Nuts and Seeds: A warm mix of almonds, walnuts, sunflower seeds, and pumpkin seeds lightly toasted with a pinch of cinnamon.

