 5 healthy ways to add nuts to your diet

Morning oats or yoghurt: Chopped almonds, walnuts or pecans add a satisfying crunch, along with protein and healthy fats that keep you full longer.

Nut Butters as a Spread or Dip: Peanut, almond or cashew butter is rich in monounsaturated fats and great for energy.

Salads: Nuts add crunch, flavour and a dose of heart-healthy fat to leafy greens. Walnuts, pistachios or sliced almonds go with spinach, arugula or mixed greens.

Homemade Trail Mix: It’s a portable, no-cook snack that can be customised. Combine raw or lightly roasted nuts with dried fruit, seeds and a few dark chocolate chips

Blend Into Smoothies: Nuts or nut butter make smoothies more satisfying by adding protein and fat. A spoonful of almond butter in a banana-spinach smoothie can be a game-changer.

