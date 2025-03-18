 5 healthy vegetable juices for weight loss

Cucumber and Celery Juice: Refreshing and hydrating, cucumber and celery are low in calories, high in fiber, and help with digestion.

Carrot and Ginger Juice: Carrots are packed with vitamins and antioxidants, while ginger boosts metabolism and aids in fat burning.

Spinach and Kale Juice: Full of nutrients like iron and fiber, spinach and kale help keep you full longer while supporting fat loss.

Beetroot and Lemon Juice: Beets enhance detoxification, while lemon adds a vitamin C boost, helping to speed up metabolism and promote fat loss.

Tomato and Parsley Juice: Low in calories, high in antioxidants, and great for hydration, this juice supports weight loss and reduces bloating.

