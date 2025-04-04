5 healthy, steamed breakfast dishes for weight loss

Steamed Veggie Dhokla: A low-calorie, protein-packed dish made with fermented rice and chickpea flour, packed with fibre and essential nutrients.
Steamed Idli with Sambar: Light and filling, idlis made from fermented rice and urad dal are low in calories, while sambar adds protein and fibre.
Steamed Oats and Vegetable Patties: Packed with fibre and vitamins, these oat-based patties are easy to make and perfect for a satisfying, low-calorie breakfast.
Steamed Moong Dal Chilla: Made with moong dal (mung beans), this savoury pancake is rich in protein and fibre, keeping you full longer and aiding weight loss.
Steamed Sweet Potato Cakes: A great source of complex carbs and fibre, these cakes are naturally sweet and help keep you energised without the added calories.
