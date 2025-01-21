 5 healthy puris to savour this winter

5 healthy puris to savour this winter

Image Source : Social

Fenugreek puri is not only tasty but also good for health. You can easily make this puri at home with fewer ingredients.

Image Source : Social

Multigrain puri is full of nutrients. To make this puri, mix millet, jowar and gram flour in wheat flour.

Image Source : Social

Oats are used in several ways nowadays. Apart from Dalia and Upma, oats puri is also a tasty and healthy option.

Image Source : social

Spinach puri is also a good option as spinach is available in the market nowadays. Spinach is rich in vitamins and iron.

Image Source : Social

Millet puri is beneficial for the digestive system and is gluten-free. It is also rich in calcium.

Image Source : Social

Next : 5 tea snacks that are not unhealthy

Click to read more..