5 healthy puris to savour this winter

Fenugreek puri is not only tasty but also good for health. You can easily make this puri at home with fewer ingredients.
Multigrain puri is full of nutrients. To make this puri, mix millet, jowar and gram flour in wheat flour.
Oats are used in several ways nowadays. Apart from Dalia and Upma, oats puri is also a tasty and healthy option.
Spinach puri is also a good option as spinach is available in the market nowadays. Spinach is rich in vitamins and iron.
Millet puri is beneficial for the digestive system and is gluten-free. It is also rich in calcium.
