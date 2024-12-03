5 healthy Amla recipes to boost immunity

Amla Juice: Blend fresh amla with water, a dash of honey, and a pinch of black salt. Strain and enjoy this refreshing immunity booster daily.
Amla Murabba: Cook grated amla with jaggery or sugar until it thickens. Store it and consume a spoonful in the morning for a sweet health boost.
Amla Chutney: Grind fresh amla with coriander leaves, green chilies, ginger, and a bit of salt for a tangy, nutrient-rich dip.
Amla Candy: Dry chopped amla pieces and coat them with powdered sugar or jaggery. A tasty snack to munch on anytime!
Amla Turmeric Tea: Boil-grated amla with water, turmeric, and a bit of honey. Sip this warm tea to enhance immunity and fight inflammation.
