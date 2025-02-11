5 hacks you should try to get relief from headache
Headaches can be really bad sometimes. It can stand in the way of day-to-day functioning. There are medicines and they can be your last resort but you can always use home remedies to get relief from headaches. Here are some hacks to get relief from headaches.
Cold or Warm Compresses: Apply a cold or warm compress to the forehead, neck or shoulders to relax tense muscles and improve blood flow.
Essential Oils: Certain essential oils such as lavender, peppermint and eucalyptus have natural pain-relieving and anti-inflammatory properties.
Herbal Teas: Herbal teas such as feverfew, ginger and willow bark have anti-inflammatory and pain-relieving properties. Drink it slowly as it can help to soothe your headache.
Magnesium and Potassium: Magnesium and potassium deficiencies can lead to headaches. Take a magnesium or potassium supplement or consume foods rich in these minerals.
Cervical Stretching: Tension in the neck and shoulders can lead to headaches. Try cervical stretches such as tilting your head from side to side or doing shoulder rolls to relax tense muscles.
