5 habits that help kids become good teenagers

Consistent routine: Encourage regular wake-up time, meal schedule and bedtime to help develop time-management skills and responsibility.
Physical activity: Daily exercise or outdoor play helps to boost mood, improve health and encourage discipline and teamwork.
Gratitude: Teach kids to express gratitude, thereby, fostering a positive mindset and appreciation for things they have.
Good hygiene and self-care: Encourage personal care routines that focus on cleanliness and well-being. This can lay the foundation for healthy habits as teens.
Responsibility: Assign age-appropriate chores and tasks to help kids develop a strong work ethic and sense of responsibility.
