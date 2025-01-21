 5 habits that help kids become good teenagers

5 habits that help kids become good teenagers

Image Source : Freepik

Consistent routine: Encourage regular wake-up time, meal schedule and bedtime to help develop time-management skills and responsibility.

Image Source : Freepik

Physical activity: Daily exercise or outdoor play helps to boost mood, improve health and encourage discipline and teamwork.

Image Source : Freepik

Gratitude: Teach kids to express gratitude, thereby, fostering a positive mindset and appreciation for things they have.

Image Source : Freepik

Good hygiene and self-care: Encourage personal care routines that focus on cleanliness and well-being. This can lay the foundation for healthy habits as teens.

Image Source : Freepik

Responsibility: Assign age-appropriate chores and tasks to help kids develop a strong work ethic and sense of responsibility.

Image Source : Freepik

Next : National Hugging Day 2025: 5 benefits of hugging for mental health

Click to read more..