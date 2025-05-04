5 gut-friendly foods to have in summer

Yogurt: Packed with probiotics, yogurt supports a healthy balance of gut bacteria. Choose plain, unsweetened varieties and top with fresh fruit for a cooling snack.
Cucumber: Hydrating and rich in fibre, cucumbers help maintain smooth digestion. They’re perfect in salads, smoothies, or just sliced with a dash of salt.
Watermelon: This juicy summer fruit is not only refreshing but also contains prebiotics that nourish good gut bacteria. Its high water content aids in keeping digestion on track.
Kefir: A fermented milk drink similar to yoghurt, kefir is loaded with beneficial microbes that support gut health and immunity—ideal for hot weather hydration.
Papaya: Known for its digestive enzyme papain, papaya helps break down proteins and ease bloating. Enjoy it fresh or blended into smoothies.
