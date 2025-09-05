5 grains you can use to make roti instead of wheat

Finger Millet (Ragi): Ragi is known as a calcium powerhouse and is excellent for bone health. It also helps manage diabetes due to its low glycemic index and is often used in rotis for kids and the elderly.
Image Source : Pinterest
Amaranth (Rajgira): Rajgira flour is gluten-free, high in protein and contains lysine, which is an essential amino acid that tends to be missing in many grains. Rotis made with amaranth are light yet nutritious, good for your immunity.
Image Source : Pinterest
Pearl Millet (Bajra): Bajra rotis have iron, magnesium and potassium. They help strengthen bones, improve heart health and keep the body warm, making them ideal for winter consumption.
Image Source : Pinterest
Corn (Makka): Makka rotis are a staple in Punjabi cuisine, especially during winter. Corn flour is rich in vitamin A, fibre and antioxidants, which improve eye health and digestion.
Image Source : Pinterest
Sorghum (Jowar): Jowar rotis are gluten-free and rich in fibre, protein and antioxidants. They help in digestion, regulate blood sugar and keep you full for longer, which makes them a good choice for diabetics and those trying to manage their weight.
Image Source : Pinterest
