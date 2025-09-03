5 daily high-fibre swaps for Indian kitchens

Swap Rice for Brown Rice / Millets (Ragi, Jowar, Foxtail Millet): Brown rice or millets retain the bran layer, giving 3 to 4 times more fibre than polished white rice. They keep you fuller for longer and stabilise blood sugar better.
Image Source : Canva
Swap Maida Roti / Paratha for Whole Wheat + Bran / Multigrain Roti: Switching to atta with bran or mixing jowar, bajra and oats flour increases fibre intake. This improves digestion and prevents constipation.
Image Source : Canva
Swap Fruit Juices for Whole Fruits (Guava, Apple, Papaya, Orange): Eating whole fruit instead of juicing helps to keep the fibre intact. This slows sugar absorption and improves satiety.
Image Source : Canva
Swap Polished Dal for Whole Dal (Sabut Moong, Masoor, Chana, Rajma): Whole dals and legumes contain fibre-rich husk, unlike split and polished varieties. They also give you plant-based protein for a filling meal.
Image Source : Freepik
Swap White Bread / Pav for Whole-grain Bread / Oats Idli / Ragi Dosa: Refined bread has almost no fibre, while whole-grain or millet-based options improve gut health and support weight management.
Image Source : Canva
