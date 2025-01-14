5 fruits that help to detox your body easily

Lemons: These are high in vitamin C which boosts immunity and helps in removing toxins from the body. Lemons also help in digestion.
Apples: Packed with fibre, apples help in healthy digestion, promote satiety and aid in removing toxins from the digestive tract.
Grapefruits: High in vitamin C and antioxidants, grapefruits boost metabolism, support weight loss and help remove toxins.
Pomegranates: Rich in antioxidants and ellagic acid, pomegranates help to protect against cell damage, reduce inflammation and aid in removing toxins.
Oranges: High in vitamin C and flavonoids, oranges help in immune function, promote healthy digestion and aid in removing toxins.
