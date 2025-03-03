 5 fruits and veggies March is known for

5 fruits and veggies March is known for

Image Source : Social

Spinach: Fresh, nutrient-packed spinach is in season, perfect for salads and smoothies.

Image Source : Social

Asparagus: March marks the start of asparagus season, offering a tender, flavourful veggie.

Image Source : Social

Citrus (Oranges and Grapefruits): Peak season for sweet, juicy citrus fruits, packed with vitamin C.

Image Source : Social

Kale: Another leafy green in season, great for hearty dishes and detox recipes.

Image Source : Social

Rhubarb: This tangy, colourful vegetable (often treated like a fruit) begins to emerge in March for pies and jams.

Image Source : Social

Next : Avocado vs Egg: Which is healthier?

Click to read more..