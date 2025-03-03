5 fruits and veggies March is known for

Spinach: Fresh, nutrient-packed spinach is in season, perfect for salads and smoothies.
Asparagus: March marks the start of asparagus season, offering a tender, flavourful veggie.
Citrus (Oranges and Grapefruits): Peak season for sweet, juicy citrus fruits, packed with vitamin C.
Kale: Another leafy green in season, great for hearty dishes and detox recipes.
Rhubarb: This tangy, colourful vegetable (often treated like a fruit) begins to emerge in March for pies and jams.
