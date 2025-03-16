5 foods you should never pair with ghee

Leafy Greens: Ghee’s rich, fatty nature doesn’t pair well with the high water content of greens, making the dish heavy and hard to digest.
Fruits: Combining ghee with fruits can cause digestive discomfort, as ghee is a heavy fat while fruits are naturally acidic.
Seafood: Ghee is too rich for delicate seafood, overpowering the flavours and potentially causing an imbalance in digestion.
Dairy: Combining ghee with other dairy products like milk or cheese can result in a fatty overload, which may be hard on your stomach.
Spicy Foods: Ghee can amplify the heat of spicy foods, making them excessively rich and difficult to digest for some people.
