5 foods you should avoid eating with your morning tea

White bread: Avoid eating white bread with your morning tea. White bread is high in refined carbs and can spike your blood sugar. Later when your blood sugar levels crash, it can make you sluggish.
Cereals: Avoid cereals that are high in sugar as it might cause sudden spikes and drops in blood sugar levels. This can eventually impact your mood and energy levels.
Paratha: Don't eat paratha with your morning tea as the tannins from the tea can impact the absorption of iron. It can also cause digestive problems.
Citrus fruits: Avoid consuming citrus fruits with your morning tea because it can irritate the mucous layer of your stomach, thereby, triggering digestive problems.
Bananas: This can be heavy on the stomach when you consume them with your morning tea. While it can keep you full, it can impact your digestion.
