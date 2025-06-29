5 foods you should avoid during monsoon

Leafy Vegetables (Like Spinach, Cabbage, Lettuce): While these are usually healthy, they are more prone to bacterial contamination and insects during the rainy season due to excess moisture and unclean growing conditions. If not washed properly, they can lead to stomach infections.
Street Food (Pani Puri, Chaats, Pakoras): Street food may be tempting in the rain, but it's often exposed to open air and dirty water, making it a hotspot for bacterial and viral infections. Avoid foods made with raw ingredients or stagnant water.(Pani Puri, Chaats, Pakoras): Street food may be tempting in the rain, but it's often exposed to open air and dirty water, making it a hotspot for bacterial and viral infections. Avoid foods made with raw ingredients or stagnant water.
Seafood: Monsoon is breeding season for fish and shellfish, and seafood during this time is more likely to be contaminated or spoiled. It’s best to either skip seafood or buy it from very reliable, hygienic sources.
Cut Fruits: Pre-cut fruits sold by street vendors or in open markets are often kept in unsanitary conditions and exposed to flies. These can harbour bacteria and parasites, leading to food poisoning or gastrointestinal infections.
Fried and Oily Foods: While pakoras and samosas are tempting, oily foods can slow digestion and increase acidity, especially in the humid monsoon climate. This can lead to bloating, indigestion, or stomach upsets.
