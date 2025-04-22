 5 foods you should avoid before boarding a flight

Garlic & Onion-Heavy Foods: They might be tasty, but they linger—in your breath and your body. Cabin air is recycled, so spare your seatmates (and yourself) the stink.

Greasy Fast Food: Fried and fatty foods can cause bloating and indigestion, especially at 30,000 feet. You don’t want to be squirming in your seat mid-flight.

Beans & Cruciferous Veggies (Like Broccoli or Cabbage): They’re healthy, but they cause gas. Pressure changes during flight can intensify the bloating. Not a great combo in a cramped cabin.

Sugary Snacks & Pastries: That sugar rush might feel good at first, but the crash hits hard—especially when you're trying to stay comfy during a long flight.

Alcohol: Tempting, we know. But alcohol dehydrates you fast, and airplane cabins are already super dry. Mix that with altitude and you’re in for a sluggish start.

