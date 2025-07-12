5 foods to strengthen immune system during monsoon

Ginger contains compounds like gingerol, which have powerful anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. It helps fight infections, soothes sore throats, and improves digestion.
Turmeric is rich in curcumin, which is a natural immune booster with antiviral and antibacterial effects. Adding a pinch of turmeric to warm milk or tea can help strengthen your immune response.
Citrus fruits like oranges, lemons and sweet lime are packed with vitamin C. These fruits help increase white blood cell production, which is crucial for fighting infections. They also act as antioxidants, protecting cells from monsoon-related problems.
Garlic contains allicin, which is a compound known for its antimicrobial and immune-enhancing effects. Regular consumption helps prevent colds and other common monsoon illnesses.
Almonds and other nuts are packed with vitamin E, which is a powerful antioxidant that helps maintain immune function. A handful of soaked or dry-roasted almonds makes a healthy monsoon snack.
