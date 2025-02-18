5 foods to improve digestion and prevent bloating

Ginger: A natural anti-inflammatory, ginger helps reduce bloating and promotes healthy digestion by stimulating the production of digestive enzymes.
Papaya: Rich in papain, an enzyme that aids protein digestion, papaya can help reduce bloating and ease stomach discomfort.
Yogurt: Packed with probiotics, yogurt supports a healthy gut by promoting good bacteria, improving digestion, and preventing bloating.
Bananas: High in potassium, bananas help balance sodium levels, reducing water retention and bloating while soothing the stomach.
Peppermint: Known for its calming properties, peppermint can relieve indigestion and bloating by relaxing the muscles of the digestive tract.
