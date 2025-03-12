5 foods to avoid if you have high Cholesterol

Trans Fats: Found in baked goods, fast food, and processed snacks, they increase bad cholesterol and lower good cholesterol.
Red Meat: High in saturated fats, which can raise cholesterol levels and contribute to heart disease.
Full-Fat Dairy: Whole milk, cheese, and butter are rich in saturated fats that can worsen cholesterol levels.
Fried Foods: They’re often cooked in unhealthy oils that raise bad cholesterol and promote heart disease.
Processed Meats: Bacon, sausages, and hot dogs contain high amounts of saturated fats and sodium, both of which can negatively affect cholesterol.
