5 foods that you should avoid giving to babies, young children

Honey (Under 1-Year-Old): Honey can contain spores of Clostridium botulinum which can cause infant botulism, a rare but serious illness.
Whole Nuts & Chunks of Nut Butter: These are major choking hazards for kids under 4. Instead, spread smooth nut butter thinly or offer finely ground nuts.
Sugary Snacks, Candy and Sugary Drinks: Sugar can lead to tooth decay, obesity and a preference for sweet foods. Save treats like cake or cookies for special occasions and in moderation.
High-Sodium or Salty Foods: The kidneys of babies can't process too much sodium and salty foods and this can set a preference for unhealthy eating later in life. Avoid processed foods like bacon, chips and heavily salted snacks.
Fish High in Mercury: These include shark, swordfish, king mackerel and tilefish. Mercury can affect a child’s developing nervous system. Choose low-mercury fish like salmon, tilapia, cod and sardines.
