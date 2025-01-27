5 foods that turn toxic when reheated

Rice: If not stored properly, reheating rice can lead to bacterial growth (Bacillus cereus), causing food poisoning.
Spinach: Reheating spinach can increase the levels of nitrates, which may turn into nitrites and potentially become harmful.
Mushrooms: When reheated, the proteins in mushrooms may become toxic, causing digestive issues.
Potatoes: Storing cooked potatoes at room temperature and reheating them can lead to botulism, a rare but dangerous illness.
Chicken: Reheating chicken multiple times can alter its protein structure and lead to foodborne illnesses.
