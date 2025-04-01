Potatoes: Refrigerating potatoes can cause the starches to convert to sugars, making them sweet and unappetising. Instead, store potatoes in a cool and dark place.
Image Source : Canva
Onions: Refrigerating onions can cause them to become soggy and develop off-flavours. Store onions in a well-ventilated area, away from direct sunlight.
Image Source : Canva
Garlic: Like onions, refrigerating garlic can cause it to become soggy and lose its flavour. Store garlic in a cool, dry place.
Image Source : Canva
Bananas: Refrigerating bananas can cause a process called "chill injury," which can make the bananas turn brown or black. Store bananas at room temperature.
Image Source : Canva
Tomatoes: Refrigerating tomatoes can cause them to lose their flavour and texture. Instead, store tomatoes at room temperature, away from direct sunlight.
Image Source : Canva
Next : 5 reasons why drumsticks should be a part of your diet