5 foods that should not be cooked in pressure

Fish shouldn't be cooked in a pressure cooker as it might overcook the fish. This can make the fish dry and tasteless. Also, the high heat tends to impact the fatty acids.
Rice shouldn't be cooked in a pressure cooker because it causes the starch in the rice to release acrylamide which is a chemical and can be harmful for your health.
Spinach should not be cooked in a pressure cooker because the vegetable will lose its nutrients due to high heat. Make sure to always cook spinach in low heat to keep its nutritional values intact.
Potatoes have high amounts of starch like rice and hence shouldn't be cooked in a pressure cooker. When potatoes are cooked in a pressure cooker, it can prevent the body from absorbing the right nutrients.
Vegetables shouldn't be cooked in a pressure cooker because it can destroy the nutritional value of the veggies. Therefore, it is important that you cook vegetables in open vessels.
