5 foods that prevent acid reflux

Ginger has natural anti-inflammatory properties that can help reduce inflammation in the oesophagus and alleviate symptoms of acid reflux.
Oatmeal is a soothing food that can help calm the digestive system and reduce inflammation. Both steel-cut oats and rolled oats are good options.
Whole grains like brown rice, quinoa and whole-wheat bread can help regulate digestion and reduce symptoms of acid reflux.
Aloe vera juice has anti-inflammatory properties that can help soothe the oesophagus and reduce inflammation. Drink 1/2 cup of aloe vera juice after meals to help alleviate acid reflux symptoms.
Almonds are a natural antacid and can help neutralise stomach acid. A small handful of almonds after meals can help alleviate symptoms of acid reflux.
