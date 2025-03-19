5 foods that help to keep your body cool during summer

Cucumbers are made up of about 96% water which makes them an excellent choice for hot summer days. They also have electrolytes and antioxidants that help to cool the body and reduce inflammation.
Watermelon is another hydrating food that's rich in water content (about 92%) and electrolytes. It also contains an amino acid called citrulline which helps to improve blood flow and reduce body temperature.
Coconut water is a natural electrolyte drink that helps to replenish fluids and cool the body. It's rich in potassium, sodium and magnesium, all of which make it an excellent choice for hot summer days.
Yoghurt is a cooling food that has probiotics which help to regulate the digestive system and reduce inflammation. It's also high in water content and electrolytes, making it an excellent choice for hot summer days.
Mint is a natural coolant that contains a compound called menthol which helps to reduce body temperature and improve digestion. You can add fresh mint leaves to your drinks, salads or desserts to stay cool.
