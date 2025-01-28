 5 foods that have more protein than chicken

5 foods that have more protein than chicken

Image Source : Social

Egg Whites: While a whole egg is a protein powerhouse, egg whites alone pack more concentrated protein per calorie compared to chicken, making them a lean and efficient choice.

Image Source : Social

Tuna: This fish boasts higher protein content than chicken, with about 30g of protein per 100g serving, ideal for muscle building and quick meals.

Image Source : Social

Tempeh: A fermented soy product, tempeh offers around 19g of protein per 100g, easily surpassing chicken and serving as a great plant-based alternative.

Image Source : Social

Lentils: These legumes deliver roughly 18g of protein per cup (cooked) and are rich in fiber, making them a nutritious, high-protein option.

Image Source : Social

Cottage Cheese: With about 28g of protein per cup, low-fat cottage cheese packs more protein than chicken while also being a versatile addition to meals.

Image Source : Social

Next : Hemp seeds vs Flax seeds: Which is better for weight loss?

Click to read more..