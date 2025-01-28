5 foods that have more protein than chicken

Egg Whites: While a whole egg is a protein powerhouse, egg whites alone pack more concentrated protein per calorie compared to chicken, making them a lean and efficient choice.
Image Source : Social
Tuna: This fish boasts higher protein content than chicken, with about 30g of protein per 100g serving, ideal for muscle building and quick meals.
Image Source : Social
Tempeh: A fermented soy product, tempeh offers around 19g of protein per 100g, easily surpassing chicken and serving as a great plant-based alternative.
Image Source : Social
Lentils: These legumes deliver roughly 18g of protein per cup (cooked) and are rich in fiber, making them a nutritious, high-protein option.
Image Source : Social
Cottage Cheese: With about 28g of protein per cup, low-fat cottage cheese packs more protein than chicken while also being a versatile addition to meals.
Image Source : Social
Next : Hemp seeds vs Flax seeds: Which is better for weight loss?