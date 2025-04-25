5 foods that have a low glycemic index

Lentils and Legumes like chickpeas, kidney beans and black beans are high in fibre and protein. Legumes help to slow down digestion and glucose absorption, which helps to maintain blood sugar levels and keeps you full for longer.
Sweet Potatoes are packed with fibre, vitamins (like A and C) and antioxidants. Unlike regular white potatoes, they digest more slowly and have a lower impact on blood sugar.
Oats contain beta-glucan, which is a type of soluble fibre that helps regulate blood sugar and cholesterol. Choose less-processed types like steel-cut for the lowest GI.
Barley is a whole grain rich in soluble fibre, which slows digestion and improves blood sugar control. It’s great in soups, stews or as a rice alternative.
Greek Yoghurt is packed with protein and probiotics and has a very low GI. It also helps with satiety and gut health. Just skip the sugary ones.
