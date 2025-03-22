5 foods that can help relieve constipation

Leafy greens like spinach, kale and collard greens are rich in magnesium which can help relax the muscles in the digestive tract and promote bowel movements.
Image Source : Canva
Legumes like beans, lentils, and peas are rich in fibre, protein and complex carbohydrates, making them excellent food for digestive health and relieving constipation.
Image Source : Canva
Whole grains like brown rice, quinoa and whole-wheat bread provide sustained energy and fibre which can help regulate bowel movements and prevent constipation.
Image Source : Canva
Fermented foods like yoghurt, kefir and kimchi contain probiotics which can help in the growth of beneficial gut bacteria and improve digestive health.
Image Source : Freepik
Prunes, also known as dried plums, are a natural laxative that can help relieve constipation. They contain sorbitol which is a sugar that can help stimulate bowel movements and improve digestive health.
Image Source : Canva
