5 foods that can help boost immunity in early winters

Citrus Fruits: Oranges, lemons, and grapefruits are rich in Vitamin C, helping your body fight infections.
Ginger: This warming spice reduces inflammation and supports the immune system during chilly days.
Turmeric: Packed with curcumin, it has powerful anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties to keep colds at bay.
Almonds: High in Vitamin E and healthy fats, almonds strengthen immune responses and provide warmth.
Spinach: Loaded with nutrients like vitamins A, C, and iron, spinach helps ward off seasonal illnesses.
