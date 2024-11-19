 5 foods that can help boost immunity in early winters

5 foods that can help boost immunity in early winters

Image Source : Social

Citrus Fruits: Oranges, lemons, and grapefruits are rich in Vitamin C, helping your body fight infections.

Image Source : Social

Ginger: This warming spice reduces inflammation and supports the immune system during chilly days.

Image Source : Social

Turmeric: Packed with curcumin, it has powerful anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties to keep colds at bay.

Image Source : Social

Almonds: High in Vitamin E and healthy fats, almonds strengthen immune responses and provide warmth.

Image Source : Social

Spinach: Loaded with nutrients like vitamins A, C, and iron, spinach helps ward off seasonal illnesses.

Image Source : Social

Next : Winter fashion inspired by Bollywood celebrities

Click to read more..