5 foods that can fight sugar cravings

Nuts: Packed with healthy fats and protein, nuts like almonds and walnuts can keep you full and satisfied, reducing the urge for sugary snacks.
Greek Yogurt: Rich in protein and probiotics, Greek yogurt can curb cravings and help stabilize blood sugar levels.
Berries: Low in sugar and high in fiber, berries like strawberries and blueberries can satisfy your sweet tooth without spiking your blood sugar.
Dark Chocolate: A small piece of dark chocolate (70% cocoa or higher) can satisfy your craving for sweetness while providing antioxidants.
Chia Seeds: Full of fiber and omega-3s, chia seeds help keep you full longer, preventing those midday sugar cravings.
