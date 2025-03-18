5 foods that are best made in a pressure cooker

Beans and Legumes: Pressure cookers are ideal for cooking beans and legumes which can otherwise be time-consuming to cook using traditional methods.
Image Source : Freepik
Soups and Stews: Pressure cookers are great for making soups and stews, as they can cook a variety of ingredients quickly and evenly. From beef stew to tomato soup, pressure cooking can reduce cooking time and retain nutrients.
Image Source : Freepik
Stocks and Broths: Pressure cookers are perfect for making stocks and broths, as they can extract flavours and nutrients from bones and vegetables quickly and efficiently.
Image Source : Freepik
Tough Cuts of Meat: Pressure cookers are perfect for cooking tough cuts of meat, such as pot roast, short ribs or lamb shanks. The high pressure and heat break down the connective tissues, making the meat tender.
Image Source : Freepik
Root Vegetables: Pressure cookers are ideal for cooking root vegetables, such as carrots, potatoes and sweet potatoes. The high pressure and heat break down the cell walls, making the vegetables tender and easy to mash.
Image Source : Freepik
Next : Dragon fruit vs Passion fruit: Which one to eat in the morning during summer?