5 foods rich in vitamin K2

Natto: A traditional Japanese dish made from fermented soybeans, Natto is one of the richest sources of vitamin K2.
Cheese: Aged cheeses like Gouda and Brie are high in vitamin K2, thanks to bacterial fermentation during the aging process.
Egg Yolks: Particularly from pasture-raised hens, egg yolks provide a good amount of vitamin K2.
Chicken Liver: A nutrient-dense organ meat, chicken liver is an excellent source of vitamin K2 and other essential vitamins.
Sauerkraut: Fermented cabbage not only aids digestion but also contains vitamin K2 in moderate amounts.
