 5 exercises to get in shape for 2025

Jumping Jacks: Elevate your heart rate and burn calories with this classic cardio move.

Squats: Boost leg and glute strength with bodyweight squats. Add weights for an extra challenge.

Push-ups: Tone your chest, arms, and core. Modify by doing knee push-ups or incline push-ups if needed.

Yoga Stretches: Improve flexibility and reduce stress with poses like Downward Dog and Warrior II.

Plank Holds: Build core strength with planks! Start with 20 seconds and gradually increase to 1 minute or more.

