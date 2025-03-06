5 exercises to build Abs at home

Plank: Hold a straight line from head to heels, engaging your core. Aim for 30 seconds to 1 minute.
Bicycle Crunches: Lie on your back, pedal your legs, and twist your torso to touch opposite elbows to knees.
Leg Raises: Lie flat, keep your legs straight, and lift them toward the ceiling, engaging your lower abs.
Russian Twists: Sit with knees bent, lean back slightly, and twist your torso side to side, holding a weight or no weight.
Mountain Climbers: Start in a plank position, then alternate bringing knees toward your chest quickly, keeping your core tight.
