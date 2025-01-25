5 exercises to boost brain health

Memory Recall Exercises: Engage in activities that challenge memory, such as memorising phone numbers, lists or puzzles. This strengthens hippocampal function and improves cognitive strength.
Physical Exercise: Regular physical activity improves blood flow to the brain, boosting cognitive function and promoting neuroplasticity. Exercises like walking, running or swimming can be beneficial.
Mindfulness Meditation: Practice mindfulness meditation to enhance focus, attention and mental clarity. Regular mindfulness practice can also help reduce stress and anxiety.
Cognitive Training: Engage in cognitive training programs or apps that target specific cognitive skills, such as attention, processing speed or executive function.
Yoga and Tai Chi: Practice yoga or tai chi to combine physical movement with mental focus and relaxation. These exercises improve cognitive flexibility, balance and coordination.
